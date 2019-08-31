Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Sudowoodo!



Sudowoodo is just a fun name to say. Some Pokemon names leave me confused or annoyed. They are hard to spell, feel weird to pronounce and aren’t fun to say. But Sudowoodo is easy to spell, feels wonderful to say and sounds funny. It is like a perfect name. Yet weirdly this Pokemon, which looks a LOT like a tree, is actually a rock-type Pokemon.

When I first saw Sudowoodo’s type on Bulbapedia I was confused. Was it a mistake? Was this the wrong image? Did my browser screw something up? But Googling around it became clear that no, this was, in fact, a Pokemon that looked like a tree but was a giant living rock. What a world! Now that I know this creature isn’t a tree Pokemon, but a rook type, the name makes a lot of sense! Sudowoodo...Pseudo Wood. Very clever.

According to Bulbapedia, Sudowoodo (Which is fun to type too.) disguises itself as a tree and hides amongst real trees. And this actually works, until wintertime. When the snow starts falling and trees start changing colors and losing leaves, Sudowoodo is exposed because its fake leave remains green all year. Maybe it should try hiding with some Evergreens?

According to Pokedex entries, Sudowoodo has a large fanbase of elderly folks. In fact, this fanbase is so large and active that they actually have an entire magazine devoted to the creature. They obsess mostly over its arms. Specifically the angle and length of them.

“Oh Jerry, look at the Sudowoodo. That is easily a 50incher on the right side of it and a 60incher on the left side. Wow!”

Favorite Fan Art

It should come as no surprise that a lot of people have drawn Sudowoodo as Groot, from Marvel. Some things are just too obvious and good to ignore.

Random Facts

Sudowoodo is very weak to water and as a result, is afraid of rain. Whenever it rains, Sudowoodo runs in fear and hides. Someone give Sudowoodo an umbrella.

Because it holds its arms up for long periods of time, pretending to be a tree, it has very strong limbs.

Some folks collect this Pokemon. They value the Sudowoodo who have larger green balls. Don’t we all.

Best Comment From Last Week

Those people who experimented with poop, are also the people who discovered that you can milk a cow. -Gilbie

The world needs people who are willing to do dumb and gross things. These people help us discover new foods, medicines, and materials. Sadly, I can’t imagine these discoverers have a long life expectancy.