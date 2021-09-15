Nesting Games, a newly formed development studio based in Québec, Canada, today announced its co-ownership by Italian publisher Digital Bros. Nesting, officially established in August by former Ubisoft employees, wasted no time in distancing itself from the open world style that has become so associated with the French company’s release slate.



“We want to go back to creating RPGs that are focused on immersion, great characters, powerful storytelling, and strong gameplay,” said Nesting CCO Jordane Thiboust via press release. “We are moving away from the ‘massive open world’ model, full of icons to clean up, and returning to experiences that are content-driven and ultimately respect the player’s time. Whether you play our games for 30 minutes or a two-hour session, what you will get is always interesting content and a gratifying experience.”

According to the Nesting Games website, Thiboust previously contributed to Assassin’s Creed Syndicate and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. He was a lead game designer on both projects.

Nesting is also comprised of ex-Ubisoft employees like director Sebastien Brassard, who worked on the Prince of Persia and Splinter Cell series, and narrative director James Mittag, a scriptwriter on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

“We are blessed to have Digital Bros as co-owner of the studio, as it allows us to fast-track our studio life cycle,” Brassard said. “We’ve felt from day one that we were part of the family of Digital Bros. On top of this, our open and collaborative recruitment has helped us build a full roster of incredible talent to build our game. This process will help us deliver the strong values upon which our studios are founded.”

These values, Nesting Games stated previously, include nice-sounding goals like imparting workers with a strong sense of inclusivity and collaboration as well as offering full and partial remote work, in-office daycare services, and permanent summer Fridays.

Nesting Games’ first AAA project is described as a narrative-focused, single-player RPG based on a brand-new property. And while those adjectives certainly provide a lot of wiggle room, at least we know the game won’t involve climbing towers to survey a massive map.

