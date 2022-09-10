Assassin’s Creed is getting a whole lot bigger with Infinity, a new live-service project Ubisoft announced today during its Forward presentation. Infinity aims to connect several different games together while introducing ongoing content updates that will roll out even more settings and timelines over its lifetime.

Infinity is supposed to be a hub, a “single entry point for fans” to get into Assassin’s Creed. The company vaguely explained further, saying Infinity will “unite all [the] different experiences and players, together in meaningful ways.” Ubisoft also said it’s looking into bringing back standalone, multiplayer experiences to the Assassin’s Creed universe through Infinity. In short, whatever this platform is sounds kinda like Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which compiles several Halo games—such as Halo 2 and Halo 4—in one. Maybe Infinity will do the same, housing some of the older Assassin’s Creed games while regularly adding new experiences for players to check out. Who knows?

This is the first time we’re actually hearing deets about this live-service game. We first learned of Infinity in July 2021, when Ubisoft confirmed the game’s existence after Bloomberg reported on it leaking. The company said at the time that the game was a “collaborative, cross-studio” project between Ubisoft’s Montreal and Quebec studios, possibly signaling a massive shift for the franchise, but remained pretty tightlipped about Infinity.

Alongside Infinity, Ubisoft also gave us a look at Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, the next mainline entry that leaked earlier this month and will feature Valhalla supporting character Basim Ibn Ishaq as the protagonist. Slated to land in spring 2023 and originally built as an expansion to the 2020 Viking-themed action RPG, Mirage lets us explore a smaller world in 9th-century Baghdad and seemingly puts greater emphasis on the series’ stealth-action gameplay roots.

Infinity and Mirage aren’t the only Assassin’s Creed projects Ubisoft’s currently working on, though. The studio also announced two other “major games” in the franchise, codenamed “Neo/Hexe” and “Red,” that will supposedly be part of Infinity. In addition to these two titles—which are reportedly set in the “latter stages of the Holy Roman Empire” and Japan, respectively—the company also revealed a mobile Assassin’s Creed game. It appears these games could land in 2024 at the earliest, though given the nature of game development in a global pandemic, they could slip into 2025 or 2026.

All this comes on the heels of Chinese megacorp Tencent investing nearly $300 million into the publisher. So, don’t expect an assassin shortage any time soon.



