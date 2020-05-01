Evo 2020 has been canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic. The annual fighting game event was previously scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, but will instead shift its focus to online competition. It’s currently unknown if the official lineup will remain intact.
