Watch Dogs Legion, a new action adventure with a beautiful look called Gods & Monsters, and a $15 per month subscription that’ll get you access to over 100 different Ubisoft games were the highlights of Ubi’s E3 presentation on Monday afternoon. There was also a dog. Read on for more about the dog.

Watch Dogs Legion will be out March 6, 2020.

Ubisoft kicked off the show with an extensive gameplay demo of the latest in the Watch Dogs series, in which you can take control of an entire team of resistance agents, from your standard bald chiseled men all the way to little old ladies. The fascinating hook: You can actually recruit and play as anyone you see in the game.

We saw a teaser of a beautiful new adventure game called Gods & Monsters.

It’s an action adventure game with a beautiful cartoon aesthetic, like Breath of the Wild, in which you fight mythological creatures. It’s a “storybook adventure about a forgotten hero on a quest to save the Greek gods.” February 25, 2020.

Ubisoft is launching its own game subscription, UPlay+.

$15 a month gets you access to a library of over 100 Ubisoft games and all their DLC. It will include early access, and new releases like Watch Dogs Legion. It’ll launch on September 3. In 2020 it’ll be playable on Google Stadia.

There’s a new game based on roller derby.

Roller Champions is a “skill-based, team PVP sports game.” You’ll be able to play a pre-alpha demo for the next few days on PC.

Rainbow Six: Quarantine is the next Rainbow Six.

It’s a three-player tactical player-versus-enemy co-op game coming in early 2020. Looks scary, almost like a horror game!

Just Dance is still dancin’, and so is Wii.

The latest game in the series, Just Dance 2020, is coming to Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia... and Wii. Yep. A Wii game in 2019.

A new mobile strategy game called Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad will bring characters from multiple Clancy franchises together.

Like Sam Fisher! And Rainbow Six guy!

The Division 2 will be free to play from June 13-16.

And the game’s first major update, “D.C. Outskirts Expeditions,” will kick off in July with Episode 1, sending you to places like the National Zoo. Episode 2, this fall, will send you into the Pentagon. And Episode 3 will send you back to New York City, in early 2020. One more Division news tidbit: The upcoming movie directed by David Leitch will be produced with Netflix.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is getting Story Creator and Discovery Tour modes.

Announced during the preshow, Story Creator is a quest building mode where players can make their own Assassin’s Creed missions, including dialogue and branching pathways, then share with others. It’s in open beta starting today. Discovery Tour lets you wander ancient Greece unhindered by enemies, learning all about its history.

Rainbow 6: Siege’s next season, “Operation Phantom Sight,” is out tomorrow.

Please look forward to it.

For Honor has a new limited-time event called “Shadows of the Hitokiri.”

It’s available this week.

Adventure Time is crossing over with Brawlhalla.

Jake, Finn, and Princess Bubblegum will be added to the game as playable characters, plus a new “Buddy” match type where you can play two characters at once. The update is available today; they’re playable for free until June 25 and then they will cost money.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia actors are working with Ubisoft on a TV comedy about video game development.

Rob McElhenney from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia showed up to discuss Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, a television show that he and castmate Charlie Day are putting together with Ubi, a comedy for Apple TV+ about game development.

Jon Bernthal brought a dog on stage.

The dog talked about the upcoming Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, available October 4. The game will include AI teammates for solo players as part of its “post-launch plan.” It’ll also have an official community for Ghost Recon fans called “Ghost Recon Delta Company.” The dog will launch a beta of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint on September 5.