Will this E3 be the year we hear about Final Fantasy XVI? Or get that long-awaited Metroid Prime trilogy Switch port? On this week’s episode of Kotaku Splitscreen, we shared our best guesses and most optimistic dreams about what will and won’t be revealed at E3 2019.



First, we talk about what we’re playing. Jason’s back on Destiny and also trying out the Metroidvania game Timespinner; I’m playing a Metroid-alike as well called Gato Roboto, and Kirk sells us both on Outer Wilds by comparing it to Metroid Prime and Majora’s Mask. Next, we get into a big E3 predictions breakdown (32:46), and then break for off-topic talk (1:24:38) and Kirk’s super funky music pick of the week.

Get the MP3 here, or read a summary of our predictions about the major E3 press conferences below.

EA Play

—We don’t expect much, but we’re excited about Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order.

—Maddy hopes for a wild surprise, like a new Apex Legends mode.

—Our actual prediction: A cool indie game announcement will be delivered into the mix.

Microsoft

— We know we’ll see: Gears 5 and a mention of the new Xboxes.



— We predict we’ll see: Halo: Infinite, Cyberpunk 2077 (this time with some actual gameplay and a release window), the next big From Software game, Fable 4, more info shared about previously announced games like Ori, Battletoads, Outer Worlds, and Dying Light 2.

— Jason’s educated speculation: Halo: Infinite will be “more Destiny-ish than previous Halo games.”

— We won’t see: anything from Rocksteady, apparently.

— Kirk’s long-held prediction: Ciri from The Witcher will have a cameo in Cyberpunk 2077.

—Jason’s wild prediction: Phil Spencer will conclude the press conference by introducing a very special guest: Shigero Miyamoto. Then Phil Spencer will say: “We are going to be putting Xbox games on the Switch,” culminating in an announcement that the Halo: Master Chief Collection will come to the Switch.

Bethesda

- We predict we’ll see: Elder Scrolls Online stuff, a new project from the Evil Within folks, details about the new Wolfenstein: Young Blood, a DOOM Eternal release date, and something new from Arkane Studios.



- Jason predicts some sort of apology for Fallout 76. Maddy predicts no apology, just optimistic spin. Kirk predicts that there could be a new expansion announced for the game, timed to the game’s eventual release on Steam.

Ubisoft

- We know we’ll see: Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Roller Champions (which leaked), and Watch Dogs Legion (which also leaked). We’re all excited that Clint Hocking is leading Watch Dogs Legion.

- Jason predicts we’ll see more of that Pioneer game, although it might have another name now—in fact, he hears it’s been retooled as a Rainbow Six game.

- Jason predicts no Assassin’s Creed Vikings news; Maddy hopes we’ll see some of it anyway.

- Kirk predicts another Mario + Rabbids sequel, but he’d rather see a totally new and different collaboration in the same spirit.



- Jason doesn’t want to ruin the reveal, but we should see a role-playing game code-named Orpheus whose art style has been compared to Breath of the Wild. [Note: Jason misspoke and called it an action-adventure game, but it’s the art that’s similar to Zelda!]

- We probably won’t see any Splinter Cell!

Square Enix

- We know we’ll see: Crystal Dynamics’ Avengers game, the Final Fantasy VII remake.

- We might see: that final piece of Shadow of the Tomb Raider DLC, the Guardians of the Galaxy game from Eidos Montreal, a collection of Mana games ported to Switch.



- Maddy hopes She-Hulk is a part of the Avengers game in some way, and also, that The Wasp will be the one leading the Avengers.

- Jason thinks the guy who designed Kratos’ axe-throwing in God of War got tapped to join the Avengers team at Crystal Dynamics. Could he be working on Thor’s hammer? [Jason’s note: It’s Vince Napoli, whose name slipped my mind while we were recording.]

- Kirk and Maddy hope it’s time for a new Nier game!

- Jason hopes for Final Fantasy XVI news, and also, that Square Enix starts giving a shit about making good ports of all the Final Fantasy games.

Nintendo

- We know we’ll see: more about a slew of previously announced games like Fire Emblem, Astral Chain, Link’s Awakening, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Animal Crossing.

- Maddy predicts that Bayonetta 3 won’t get a surprise release drop after all, to her chagrin.



- Kirk predicts more Splatoon 2 stuff.

- Maddy and Kirk hope for a Metroid Prime trilogy Switch port.

- Jason’s wild prediction: a sequel to Breath of the Wild, the Majora’s Mask to its Ocarina of Time.

- We won’t see any new Switch models. Nintendo usually does hardware announcements the week after E3, though.

- Jason thinks the Switch Pro will be coupled with big triple-A ports of games like The Witcher 3 and Grand Theft Auto 5.

- Jason and Maddy predict the announcement of a Smash DLC character. Jason thinks it’ll finally be Banjo-Kazooie or Erdrick from Dragon Quest. Maddy predicts another bizarre character reveal in the style of Piranha Plant.

For much more, listen to the entire episode. As always, you can subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts and Google Play to get every episode as it happens. Leave us a review if you like what you hear, and reach us at splitscreen@kotaku.com with any and all questions, requests, and suggestions.