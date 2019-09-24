Sony’s Nintendo Direct-style State Of Play livestream series returned today, with a deep look at The Last of Us II as well as short updates about other games coming to PlayStation, including Civilization 4. Here’s a rundown of the news.

The Last Of Us Part II will be released on February 21, 2020.

A demo of the upcoming remake of the PlayStation 1 game MediEvil is available today. You can get a special item in the full game by playing the demo. Full game’s out next month.

A limited-edition Death Stranding PS4 Pro bundle is coming on November 8 with a cool dripping-handprint design.

Enhance Games and Tha Ltd. are making an intriguing-looking game called Humanity, coming 2020.

Wattam, the next game from Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi, will be released in December.

Arise: A Simple Story, a charming cartoon action adventure game, is “coming soon” to PlayStation 4.

L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files is available now for PlayStation VR. A PSVR sizzle reel showed clips of upcoming games. Espire 1, Stardust Odyssey, After The Fall, and Space Channel 5 Kinda Funky News Flash.



Civilization 4 is coming to PS4 on November 22.

October’s PlayStation Plus lineup will include MLB The Show 19 and The Last of Us Remastered.