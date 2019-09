Image: Sony

During Sony’s State of Play stream Tuesday afternoon, the release date for The Last of Us Part II was finally announced. You’ll be able to play Naughty Dog’s highly-anticipated sequel on February 21, 2020.

The release date comes alongside a brand-new trailer that starts slow and quickly escalates to become the most violent and action-packed look at the game we’ve gotten thus far. Watch it to the end, and you’ll finally get a look at someone who’s been missing for quite some time: Joel.