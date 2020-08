Illustration : Seung Eun Kim

Seung Eun Kim directed The Boondocks series , and has also worked on stuff like The Batman and the Thundercats reboot.



You can see more of Kim’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Illustration : Seung Eun Kim

