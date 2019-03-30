Every member of FTWin at PAX East’s Splatoon 2 tournament will walk away with a gold-skinned Switch Pro controller after taking first place. They’ll go on to represent North America at the World Championship at E3 in June and make Nintendo collectors everywhere extremely jealous.
