Sports

Madden Predicts Philly Will Beat KC In Super Bowl, But Its Track Record Isn't Great

According to EA's sports sim, the Eagles will beat the Chiefs by just 2 points

By
Zack Zwiezen
A photo shows an Eagles fan.
Photo: Don Juan Moore (Getty Images)

Since 2004, Electronic Arts has used its Madden NFL series of sports sims to play out each year’s Super Bowl match-up, and the results of this year’s prediction have just been announced: According to EA, the winner of Super Bowl 49 will be the Philadelphia Eagles. Madden 25 says the team will defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in a close 23-21 match.

However, before you go placing your bets on this outcome, keep in mind that Madden’s track record of predicting the Super Bowl winner isn’t great. In fact, it’s not much better than a coin flip. Well, there was that one time when EA perfectly predicted not just the winner but the exact score. Freaky. That’s only happened once though, so I’m not expecting Sunday’s big game on February 9 to end 23-21.

If you’re curious, here’s every Madden prediction, along with the actual winner, since EA started doing this in 2004.

Super Bowl 58 - Correct!

Madden: Chiefs 30, Giants 28
Actual score: Chiefs 25, Giants 22

Super Bowl 57 - Wrong!

Madden: Eagles 31, Chiefs 17
Actual score: Chiefs 38, Eagles 35

Super Bowl 56 - Wrong!

Madden: Bengals 24, Rams 21
Actual score: Rams 23, Bengals 20

Super Bowl 55 - Wrong!

Madden: Chiefs 37, Buccaneers 27
Actual score: Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9

Super Bowl 54 - Correct!

Madden: Chiefs 35, 49ers 31
Actual score: Chiefs 31, 49ers 20

Super Bowl 53 - Wrong!

Madden: Rams 30, Patriots 27
Actual score: Patriots 13, Rams 3

Super Bowl 52 - Wrong!

Madden: Patriots 24, Eagles 20
Actual score: Patriots 34, Eagles 28

Super Bowl 51 - Correct!

Madden: Patriots 27, Falcons 24
Actual score: Patriots 34, Falcons 28

Super Bowl 50 - Wrong!

Madden: Panthers 24, Broncos 20
Actual score: Broncos 24, Panthers 10

Super Bowl 49 - Perfect! (Weird, huh?)

Madden: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24
Actual score: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24

Super Bowl 48 - Wrong!

Madden: Broncos 31, Seahawks 28
Actual score: Seahawks 43, Broncos 8

Super Bowl 47 - Correct!

Madden: Ravens 27, 49ers 24
Actual score: Ravens 34, 49ers 31

Super Bowl 46 - Correct!

Madden: Giants 27, Patriots 24
Actual score: Giants 21, Patriots 17

Super Bowl 45 - Wrong!

Madden: Steelers 24, Packers 20
Actual score: Packers 31, Steelers 25

Super Bowl 44 - Correct!

Madden: Saints 35, Colts 31
Actual score: Saints 31, Colts 17

Super Bowl 43 - Correct!

Madden: Steelers 28, Cardinals 24
Actual score: Steelers 27, Cardinals 23

Super Bowl 42 - Wrong!

Madden: Patriots 38, Giants 30
Actual score: Giants 17, Patriots 14

Super Bowl 41 - Correct!

Madden: Colts 38, Bears 27
Actual score: Colts 29, Bears 17

Super Bowl 40 - Correct!

Madden: Steelers 24, Seahawks 19
Actual score: Steelers 21, Seahawks 10

Super Bowl 39 - Correct!

Madden: Patriots 47, Eagles 31
Actual score: Patriots 24, Eagles 21

Super Bowl 38 - Correct!

Madden: Patriots 23, Panthers 20
Actual score: Patriots 32, Panthers 29