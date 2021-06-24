Every Big Game Coming Out In Summer 2021

Illustration : Benjamin Currie

Summer is here! I’m prepared for a lot of hot days trapped inside while drinking as much water as possible. At least we’ll have some big games to play while we hide from the heat. Stuff like Scarlet Nexus, The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword, Skatebird, Madden NFL 22, and Deathloop.



Advertisement

If you are someone who likes to beat the heat by going out to the pool or visiting the beach, well lucky for you, a bunch of Switch games are coming out this season too. A mix of ports, like Destroy All Humans, and brand new titles, like Mario Golf: Super Rush and Monster Hunter Stories 2. For folks who own hard-to-find consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, there aren’t a ton of next-gen exclusives, but at least all of these games will support backward compatibility. That’s something?



Overall, it’s another quiet summer, which isn’t much of a shocker. Summer tends to be a wasteland for big game releases. But that just gives you more time to focus on the few games that do release. Also, remember that games can and often do get delayed, so some stuff might slip out of summer. We’ll update this list as releases and delays get announced.



June 22

LEGO Builder’s Journey | Switch, PC

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Offical Video Game | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

June 24

Legend of Mana Remastered | PS4, Switch, PC

June 25

Mario Golf: Super Rush | Switch

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 | Switch

Scarlet Nexus | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

June 29

Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Doom Eternal | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny | Switch

Destroy All Humans! | Switch

July 6

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox | Switch, PC

A Plague Tale: Innocence | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

July 9

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin | Switch, PC

July 16

F1 2021 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword | Switch

Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed | PS4, Switch, PC

July 22

Last Stop | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

July 23

Orcs Must Die 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

July 27

Slipgate: Arena Warfare | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Samurai Warriors 5 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Tribes of Midgard | PS5, PS4, PC

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles | PS4, Switch, PC

NEO: The World Ends With You | PS4, Switch

Microsoft Flight Simulator | Xbox Series X

July 29

The Ascent | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Blaster Master Zero 3 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

August 10

Godfall | PS4

August 12

Skatebird | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

August 13

Hades | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

August 17

Humankind | PC

August 19

Twelve Minutes | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

August 20

Madden NFL 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

August 24

Kena: Bridge of Spirits | PS5, PS4, PC

King’s Bounty II | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

August 25

Psychonauts 2 | PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

August 27

No More Heroes III | Switch

August 31

New World | PC

KeyWe | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

September 2

Riders Republic | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

September 7

Sonic Colors: Ultimate | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

September 10

Life is Strange: True Colors | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Tales of Arise | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

WarioWare: Get It Together | Switch

September 14

Deathloop | PS5, PC

September 16

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Summer Ends on September 22, but these games release close enough to add them to our list.



September 23

Diablo II: Resurrected | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Sable | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Mac