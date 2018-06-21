Illustration: Angelica Alzona

Summer is here. Time to chill by the pool, hang out in the park, or post up on the beach for a nice breezy afternoon. Whatever you do don’t stay home because there won’t be many games there, unless you have a Switch, which is getting a surge of ports.

I kid. Mostly. There are indeed games coming out over the next few months. Here are all of the biggest ones.

June 22

Mario Tennis Aces | Switch

New Gundam Breaker | PS4, PC

June 26

Nier: Automata Become As Gods Edition | Xbox One



The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition | PS4, Xbox One

Lumines Remastered | PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana | Switch

Mario + Rabbids Donkey Kong Adventure | Switch

June 28

Fighting EX Layer | PS4

Limbo | Switch

Inside | Switch

June 29

The Crew 2 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus | Switch

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy | Switch, Xbox One, PC

Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk | Vita

July 3

Red Faction Guerrilla: Re-Mars-Tered | PS4, Xbox One, PC

July 5

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | PS4, Xbox One

July 10

MXGP Pro | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Shining Resonance Refrain | PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One

20XX | PS4, Switch

July 11

20XX | Xbox One

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 | Xbox One

July 13

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker | Switch, 3DS

Earthfall | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Octopath Traveler | Switch

July 17

Sonic Mania Plus | Switch, PS4, Xbox One

July 19

Pool Panic | Switch, PC

July 24

The Banner Saga 3 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 & 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

No Man’s Sky | Xbox One

Train Sim World | PS4, Xbox One, PC

July 31

Code of Princess EX | Switch

August 1

Yakuza 0 | PC

August 3

WarioWare Gold | 3DS

August 7

Overcooked 2 | PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One

August 9

Okami HD | Switch

August 10

Madden NFL 19 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

We Happy Few | PC, PS4, Xbox One

August 14

Death’s Gambit | PS4, PC

The Walking Dead: The Final Season Episode 1 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth | PC

August 24

F1 2018 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

August 28

Little Dragon’s Cafe | Switch, PS4

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate | Switch

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Yakuza Kiwami 2 | PS4

Strange Brigade | PS4, Xbox One, PC

August 31

Divinity: Original Sin 2 | PS4, Xbox One

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker | PS4, Xbox One, PC

September 4

Destiny 2: Forsaken | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age | PS4, PC

September 7

Immortal: Unchained | PS4, Xbox One, PC

NBA Live 19 | PS4, Xbox One

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy | Switch, PS4

Spider-Man | PS4

September 11

NBA 2K19 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

September 14

Shadow of the Tomb Raider | PS4, Xbox One, PC

September 21

Spyro Reignited Trilogy | PS4, Xbox One

Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna The Golden Country | Switch

Sometime This Summer

Dark Souls Remastered | Switch

Dead Cells | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

We’ll continue updating this post as new games, release dates, and delays are announced.

