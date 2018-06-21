Summer is here. Time to chill by the pool, hang out in the park, or post up on the beach for a nice breezy afternoon. Whatever you do don’t stay home because there won’t be many games there, unless you have a Switch, which is getting a surge of ports.
I kid. Mostly. There are indeed games coming out over the next few months. Here are all of the biggest ones.
June 22
Mario Tennis Aces | Switch
New Gundam Breaker | PS4, PC
June 26
Nier: Automata Become As Gods Edition | Xbox One
The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit | PC, PS4, Xbox One
Far Cry 3 Classic Edition | PS4, Xbox One
Lumines Remastered | PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana | Switch
Mario + Rabbids Donkey Kong Adventure | Switch
June 28
Fighting EX Layer | PS4
Limbo | Switch
Inside | Switch
June 29
The Crew 2 | PC, PS4, Xbox One
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus | Switch
Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy | Switch, Xbox One, PC
Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk | Vita
July 3
Red Faction Guerrilla: Re-Mars-Tered | PS4, Xbox One, PC
July 5
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | PS4, Xbox One
July 10
MXGP Pro | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Shining Resonance Refrain | PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One
20XX | PS4, Switch
July 11
20XX | Xbox One
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 | Xbox One
July 13
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker | Switch, 3DS
Earthfall | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Octopath Traveler | Switch
July 17
Sonic Mania Plus | Switch, PS4, Xbox One
July 19
Pool Panic | Switch, PC
July 24
The Banner Saga 3 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 & 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
No Man’s Sky | Xbox One
Train Sim World | PS4, Xbox One, PC
July 31
Code of Princess EX | Switch
August 1
Yakuza 0 | PC
August 3
WarioWare Gold | 3DS
August 7
Overcooked 2 | PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One
August 9
Okami HD | Switch
August 10
Madden NFL 19 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
We Happy Few | PC, PS4, Xbox One
August 14
Death’s Gambit | PS4, PC
The Walking Dead: The Final Season Episode 1 | PC, PS4, Xbox One
World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth | PC
August 24
F1 2018 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
August 28
Little Dragon’s Cafe | Switch, PS4
Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate | Switch
Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Yakuza Kiwami 2 | PS4
Strange Brigade | PS4, Xbox One, PC
August 31
Divinity: Original Sin 2 | PS4, Xbox One
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker | PS4, Xbox One, PC
September 4
Destiny 2: Forsaken | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age | PS4, PC
September 7
Immortal: Unchained | PS4, Xbox One, PC
NBA Live 19 | PS4, Xbox One
SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy | Switch, PS4
Spider-Man | PS4
September 11
NBA 2K19 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
September 14
Shadow of the Tomb Raider | PS4, Xbox One, PC
September 21
Spyro Reignited Trilogy | PS4, Xbox One
Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna The Golden Country | Switch
Sometime This Summer
Dark Souls Remastered | Switch
Dead Cells | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
We’ll continue updating this post as new games, release dates, and delays are announced.