Spring is here, the perfect time to come out of that backlog hibernation and play some new video games. Here are the biggest ones coming out this season.
March 22
Ark Park |PSVR , Oculus, Vive, Windows Mixed Reality
March 23
A Way Out | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Detective Pikachu | 3DS
Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom | PS4, PC
March 27
Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings | PS4, Switch, PC
The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 | PS4
Far Cry 5 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
MLB The Show 18 | PS4
Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtures | PC, Mac, Linux
March 30
Agony | PS4, Xbox One, PC (Delayed without a new date)
April 3
Skyrim VR | Oculus, Vive, Windows Mixed Reality
Minit |PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Linux
Penny-Punching Princess | Switch
April 5
Urban Trial Playground | Switch
April 10
Extinction | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Super Daryl Deluxe | Switch
April 17
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life | PS4
April 19
Metal Max Xeno | PS4, Vita
April 20
God of War | PS4
Nintendo Labo Variety Kit | Switch
Nintendo Labo Robot Kit | Switch
April 24
South Park: The Fractured But Whole | Switch
Swords of Ditto | PS4, PC
Frostpunk | PC
Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Gal*Gun 2 | Switch
April 26
Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm | Switch
Sometime In April
Light Fall | PS4, Xbox One, PC (Switch coming later)
May 3
Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia | PC (Linux and Mac coming later)
May 4
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze | Switch
May 8
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire | PC, Linux, Mac
Conan Exiles | PS4, Xbox One, PC
May 10
Garage | Switch
May 15
Dragon’s Crown Pro | PS4
Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux | 3DS
Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time | PS4, PC
May 18
Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition | Switch
Little Nightmares: Complete Edition | Switch
May 22
State of Decay 2 | Xbox One, PC
Mega Man Legacy Collection | Switch
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 | Switch
Tennis World Tour | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
May 24
Dillon’s Dead-Heat Breakers | 3DS
May 25
Dark Souls Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Detroit: Become Human | PS4
May 29
Sega Mega Drive Classics | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Sometime In May
Shadow of War - Desolation of Mordor expansion | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Lumines Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
June 5
BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle | PS4, Switch,PC
Onrush | PS4, Xbox One
Vampyr | PS4, Xbox One, PC
June 8
Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido | Switch, 3DS
June 12
Jurassic World Evolution | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Sometime In Spring
Reigns King & Queens | Switch
West of Loathing | Switch
Pode | Switch
We’ll continue updating this post as new games, release dates, and delays are announced.