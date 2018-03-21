Illustration: Chelsea Beck

Spring is here, the perfect time to come out of that backlog hibernation and play some new video games. Here are the biggest ones coming out this season.



March 22

Ark Park |PSVR , Oculus, Vive, Windows Mixed Reality

March 23

A Way Out | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Detective Pikachu | 3DS

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom | PS4, PC

March 27

Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings | PS4, Switch, PC

The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 | PS4

Far Cry 5 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

MLB The Show 18 | PS4

Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtures | PC, Mac, Linux

March 30

Agony | PS4, Xbox One, PC (Delayed without a new date)

April 3

Skyrim VR | Oculus, Vive, Windows Mixed Reality

Minit |PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Linux

Penny-Punching Princess | Switch

April 5

Urban Trial Playground | Switch

April 10

Extinction | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Super Daryl Deluxe | Switch

April 17

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life | PS4

April 19

Metal Max Xeno | PS4, Vita



April 20

God of War | PS4

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit | Switch

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit | Switch

April 24

South Park: The Fractured But Whole | Switch

Swords of Ditto | PS4, PC

Frostpunk | PC

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Gal*Gun 2 | Switch

April 26

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm | Switch

Sometime In April

Light Fall | PS4, Xbox One, PC (Switch coming later)

May 3

Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia | PC (Linux and Mac coming later)

May 4

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze | Switch

May 8

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire | PC, Linux, Mac

Conan Exiles | PS4, Xbox One, PC

May 10

Garage | Switch

May 15

Dragon’s Crown Pro | PS4

Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux | 3DS

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time | PS4, PC

May 18

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition | Switch

Little Nightmares: Complete Edition | Switch

May 22

State of Decay 2 | Xbox One, PC

Mega Man Legacy Collection | Switch

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 | Switch

Tennis World Tour | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

May 24

Dillon’s Dead-Heat Breakers | 3DS

May 25

Dark Souls Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Detroit: Become Human | PS4

May 29

Sega Mega Drive Classics | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Sometime In May

Shadow of War - Desolation of Mordor expansion | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Lumines Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

June 5

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle | PS4, Switch,PC

Onrush | PS4, Xbox One

Vampyr | PS4, Xbox One, PC

June 8

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido | Switch, 3DS

June 12

Jurassic World Evolution | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Sometime In Spring

Reigns King & Queens | Switch

West of Loathing | Switch

Pode | Switch

We’ll continue updating this post as new games, release dates, and delays are announced.

