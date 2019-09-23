Illustration: Chelsea Beck

It’s fall, the season when the days grow colder, the nights grow longer, and the video games are ripe for harvesting. The changing leaves are pretty, but they’re also dead. Why go outside and revel in decay when you can stay inside and get your game on?

There’s a ton of Switch ports over the next three months, including big-name games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Overwatch, plus new games like Pokémon Sword and Shield and Luigi’s Mansion 3. That Kojima guy has a game coming out in November that people seem excited about. And believe it or not, this fall we’re getting a brand new Call of Duty game.

Advertisement

Here’s every big video game coming out this fall:

September 24

Contra Rogue Corps | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Dead by Daylight | Switch



Noita | PC



Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid | PC

Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast | PS4, Switch

The Surge 2 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

September 26

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

September 27

Code Vein | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Dragon Quest I, II, III | Switch



Dragon Quest XI | Switch

FIFA 20 | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One



Ori and the Blind Forest | Switch

September 30

Cube World | PC

October 1

80 Days | Switch

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep | PC, PS4, Xbox One



Sniper Elite III: Ultimate Edition | Switch

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint | PC, PS4, Xbox One (Early Access)

October 3



Neo Cab | Switch, PC

October 4

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

October 8

Burger Time Party! | Switch



Concrete Genie | PS4



Indivisible | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One



John Wick Hex | PC

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One



Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

October 11

Frostpunk | PS4, Xbox One



Killer Queen Black | PC, Switch

October 15

Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition | PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Overwatch | Switch



Planescape & Icewind Dale Enhanced Editions | PS4, Switch, Xbox One

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | Switch

October 16

Little Town Hero | Switch

October 17

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes | PC, PS4

October 18

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Complete Edition | PC, Switch

Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville | PC, PS4, Xbox One



Ringfit Adventure | Switch

October 22

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III | PS4

WWE 2K20 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

October 25

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Medievil | PS4



The Outer Worlds | PC, PS4, Xbox One

October 29

Afterparty | PC



Harvest Moon Mad Dash | PS4, Switch

Resident Evil 5 | Switch

Resident Evil 6 | Switch

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD | PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Vampyr | Switch

October 31

Luigi’s Mansion 3 | Switch



Moons of Madness | PC, PS4, Xbox One

November

Google Stadia Founder’s Pack

November 5

Just Dance | PS4, Switch, Xbox One, Wii



Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games | Switch



Planet Zoo | PC

November 7

Garfield Kart: Furious Racing | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

November 8

Death Stranding | PS4

Layton’s Mystery Journey | Switch

Need For Speed Heat | PC, PS4, Xbox One

New Super Lucky’s Tale | Switch

November 12

The Legend of Bum-bo | PC

November 14

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition | PC

November 15

Pokémon Sword and Shield | Switch



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | PC, PS4, Xbox One

November 19

Shenmue 3 | PC, PS4

November 22

Doom 64 | Switch

Doom Eternal | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts | PC, PS4, Xbox One

December 2

One Finger Death Punch 2 | Switch

December 3

Farm Simulator 20 | Switch

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition | PS4, Switch, Xbox One

December 5

Star Ocean First Departure R | PS4, Switch



December 6

Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection | Switch

