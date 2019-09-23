It’s fall, the season when the days grow colder, the nights grow longer, and the video games are ripe for harvesting. The changing leaves are pretty, but they’re also dead. Why go outside and revel in decay when you can stay inside and get your game on?
There’s a ton of Switch ports over the next three months, including big-name games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Overwatch, plus new games like Pokémon Sword and Shield and Luigi’s Mansion 3. That Kojima guy has a game coming out in November that people seem excited about. And believe it or not, this fall we’re getting a brand new Call of Duty game.
Here’s every big video game coming out this fall:
September 24
Contra Rogue Corps | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
Dead by Daylight | Switch
Noita | PC
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid | PC
Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast | PS4, Switch
The Surge 2 | PC, PS4, Xbox One
September 26
Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
September 27
Code Vein | PC, PS4, Xbox One
Dragon Quest I, II, III | Switch
Dragon Quest XI | Switch
FIFA 20 | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
Ori and the Blind Forest | Switch
September 30
Cube World | PC
October 1
80 Days | Switch
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep | PC, PS4, Xbox One
Sniper Elite III: Ultimate Edition | Switch
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint | PC, PS4, Xbox One (Early Access)
October 3
Neo Cab | Switch, PC
October 4
Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
October 8
Burger Time Party! | Switch
Concrete Genie | PS4
Indivisible | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
John Wick Hex | PC
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
October 11
Frostpunk | PS4, Xbox One
Killer Queen Black | PC, Switch
October 15
Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition | PS4, Switch, Xbox One
Overwatch | Switch
Planescape & Icewind Dale Enhanced Editions | PS4, Switch, Xbox One
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | Switch
October 16
Little Town Hero | Switch
October 17
Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes | PC, PS4
October 18
Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Complete Edition | PC, Switch
Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville | PC, PS4, Xbox One
Ringfit Adventure | Switch
October 22
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III | PS4
WWE 2K20 | PC, PS4, Xbox One
October 25
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | PC, PS4, Xbox One
Medievil | PS4
The Outer Worlds | PC, PS4, Xbox One
October 29
Afterparty | PC
Harvest Moon Mad Dash | PS4, Switch
Resident Evil 5 | Switch
Resident Evil 6 | Switch
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD | PS4, Switch, Xbox One
Vampyr | Switch
October 31
Luigi’s Mansion 3 | Switch
Moons of Madness | PC, PS4, Xbox One
November
Google Stadia Founder’s Pack
November 5
Just Dance | PS4, Switch, Xbox One, Wii
Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games | Switch
Planet Zoo | PC
November 7
Garfield Kart: Furious Racing | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
November 8
Death Stranding | PS4
Layton’s Mystery Journey | Switch
Need For Speed Heat | PC, PS4, Xbox One
New Super Lucky’s Tale | Switch
November 12
The Legend of Bum-bo | PC
November 14
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition | PC
November 15
Pokémon Sword and Shield | Switch
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | PC, PS4, Xbox One
November 19
Shenmue 3 | PC, PS4
November 22
Doom 64 | Switch
Doom Eternal | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts | PC, PS4, Xbox One
December 2
One Finger Death Punch 2 | Switch
December 3
Farm Simulator 20 | Switch
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition | PS4, Switch, Xbox One
December 5
Star Ocean First Departure R | PS4, Switch
December 6
Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection | Switch