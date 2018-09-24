Fall can feel like the worst season for a lot of reasons—school starts, the days grow short, people become obsessed with putting pumpkin in everything—but new video game releases is definitely not one of them.
If you enjoy big, expensive, blockbuster video games, especially sequels, this time of year has you covered. Assassins, cowboys, soldiers and apocalyptic scavengers are all headed our way again. Also Pokémon, because there will always be more Pokémon. Below you’ll find a list of the biggest games coming in the next few months.
September 25
Valkyria Chronicles 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Pathfinder: Kingmaker | PC
The Walking Dead: The Final Season Episode 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
September 27
Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Towerfall | Switch
Dragalia Lost | iOS, Android
September 28
FIFA 19 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS3, 360, PC
Dragon Ball FighterZ | Switch
October 2
Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise | PS4
Forza Horizon 4 | Xbox One, PC
Mega Man 11 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
October 5
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Super Mario Party | Switch
October 9
Disgaea 1 Complete | PS4, Switch
WWE 2K19 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
The Occupation | PS4, Xbox One, PC
October 11
Child of Light | Switch
The Missing | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
October 12
Luigi’s Mansion | 3DS
The World Ends With You: Final Remix | Switch
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
October 16
Lego DC Super Villains | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Starlink: Battle for Atlas | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
Warriors Orochi 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
For Honor: Marching Fire DLC | PS4, Xbox One, PC
October 19
Soulcalibur VI | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Dark Souls Remastered | Switch
October 23
Just Dance 2019 | PS4, XBox One, Switch, Wii, 360, Wii U
Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist DLC | PS4
Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales | PC
October 26
My Hero One’s Justice | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Red Dead Redemption II | PS4, Xbox One
October 30
Call of Cthulhu: The Official Video Game | PS4, Xbox One, PC
November 1
Transistor | Switch
November 2
Diablo III: Eternal Collection | Switch
Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! | Switch
Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! | PS4
November 6
Overkill’s The Walking Dead | PS4, Xbox One, PC
The Forest | PS4
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
World of Final Fantasy Maxima | Switch
November 8
Ride 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Valiant Hearts | Switch
November 13
Hitman 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
SNK 40th Anniversary Collection | Switch
Spyro Reignited Trilogy | PS4, Xbox One
November 14
Fallout 76 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
November 15
Underworld Ascendant | PC
November 16
Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu & Let’s Go Eevee | Switch
Civilization VI | Switch
November 20
Battlefield V | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Wreckfest | PS4, Xbox One
Warframe | Switch
November 27
Darksiders III | PS4, Xbox One, PC
November 28
Artifact | PC
December 4
Just Cause 4 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight | PS4, Vita
Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight | PS4, Vita
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden | PC
Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales | PS4, Xbox One
December 7
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate | Switch
Katamari Damacy Reroll | Switch, PC
December 12
Insurgency: Sandstorm | PC
We’ll continue updating this post as new games, release dates, and delays are announced.