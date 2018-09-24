Illustration: Chelsea Beck

Fall can feel like the worst season for a lot of reasons—school starts, the days grow short, people become obsessed with putting pumpkin in everything—but new video game releases is definitely not one of them.

If you enjoy big, expensive, blockbuster video games, especially sequels, this time of year has you covered. Assassins, cowboys, soldiers and apocalyptic scavengers are all headed our way again. Also Pokémon, because there will always be more Pokémon. Below you’ll find a list of the biggest games coming in the next few months.

September 25

Valkyria Chronicles 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Pathfinder: Kingmaker | PC

The Walking Dead: The Final Season Episode 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

September 27

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Towerfall | Switch

Dragalia Lost | iOS, Android

September 28

FIFA 19 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS3, 360, PC

Dragon Ball FighterZ | Switch

October 2

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise | PS4

Forza Horizon 4 | Xbox One, PC

Mega Man 11 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

October 5

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Super Mario Party | Switch

October 9

Disgaea 1 Complete | PS4, Switch

WWE 2K19 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

The Occupation | PS4, Xbox One, PC

October 11

Child of Light | Switch

The Missing | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

October 12

Luigi’s Mansion | 3DS

The World Ends With You: Final Remix | Switch

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

October 16

Lego DC Super Villains | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Starlink: Battle for Atlas | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Warriors Orochi 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

For Honor: Marching Fire DLC | PS4, Xbox One, PC

October 19

Soulcalibur VI | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Dark Souls Remastered | Switch

October 23

Just Dance 2019 | PS4, XBox One, Switch, Wii, 360, Wii U

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist DLC | PS4

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales | PC

October 26

My Hero One’s Justice | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Red Dead Redemption II | PS4, Xbox One

October 30

Call of Cthulhu: The Official Video Game | PS4, Xbox One, PC

November 1

Transistor | Switch

November 2

Diablo III: Eternal Collection | Switch

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! | Switch

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! | PS4

November 6

Overkill’s The Walking Dead | PS4, Xbox One, PC

The Forest | PS4

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

World of Final Fantasy Maxima | Switch

November 8

Ride 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Valiant Hearts | Switch

November 13

Hitman 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection | Switch

Spyro Reignited Trilogy | PS4, Xbox One

November 14

Fallout 76 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

November 15

Underworld Ascendant | PC

November 16

Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu & Let’s Go Eevee | Switch

Civilization VI | Switch

November 20

Battlefield V | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Wreckfest | PS4, Xbox One

Warframe | Switch

November 27

Darksiders III | PS4, Xbox One, PC

November 28

Artifact | PC

December 4

Just Cause 4 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight | PS4, Vita

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight | PS4, Vita

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden | PC

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales | PS4, Xbox One

December 7

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate | Switch

Katamari Damacy Reroll | Switch, PC

December 12

Insurgency: Sandstorm | PC

We’ll continue updating this post as new games, release dates, and delays are announced.

