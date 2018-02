I’m going to guess that Tony Hawk (the man) gets asked about Tony Hawk (the skateboarding video game series) a lot.



Because he tweeted this earlier today:

So yeah, guys, pro skater and businessman Tony Hawk does not also run servers and handle remasters. That’s video game work. Go take it up with the video game people.

And while you’re there, tell Activision that while Tony Hawk HD was fine, a complete remake of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2, soundtrack and all, would be finer.