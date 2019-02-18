Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Last fall, it was announced that 75 percent of Final Fantasy XV’s DLC was getting scrapped. The “Episode Ardyn” DLC will be out on March 26, but there’s content coming, including a book. Yes, a book!

The canned The Dawn of the Future DLC was to be four-episodes that told what came next for the world of FFXV, but only Episode Ardyn will be released. It looks like FFXV has stories it still once to tell, hence the newly announced novel.

Titled Final Fantasy XV: The Dawn of the Future, the book is slated for an April release in Japan. Page count is TBA. According to Square Enix, an international version is also planned. This is part of the Final Fantasy XV: The Dawn of the Future Celebration Box, which also includes an art booklet and the anime short Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn – Prologue.