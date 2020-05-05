Even Coronavirus Covid-19 Cannot Stop Cosplay

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Last month, Kotaku posted what it thought could be this year’s last cosplay gallery. For an in-person show, that’s probably true! This spring’s Comiket, always a big cosplay draw, was canceled. However, the show was reborn in an online iteration, with cosplayers doing their thing even while in quarantine.



Advertisement

Comiket (Comic Market) is the largest fan convention on Earth, with around 750,000 people attending last December’s Comiket.

Advertisement

This spring’s virtual Comiket has been dubbed “Air Comiket,” with the event even recreated in Animal Crossing: New Horizons:

Others set up booths at home.

Advertisement

Folks dressed up at home and posted each day the Air Comiket ran—just as they’d only cosplay on some of the days the actual Comiket was held. Their participation, enthusiasm, and cosplays are appreciated.

Check out some of the best cosplay published under the #エアコミケ (“Air Comiket”) hashtag.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement