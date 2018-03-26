Since 2012, Tokyo-based Run’a Entertainment has had an official Evangelion motorsport team. This was a very good idea.
Not because it has any tangible impact on the team’s winning record. But what it does impact is the cars and bikes’ appearance.
While the Eva cosplay race queens might seem like pandering to anime fans, the Evangelion themed bikes and cars truly look fantastic.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
For more, you can follow Eva Racing on Twitter.
Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.