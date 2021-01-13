Evangelion Is Teaming Up With Anna Sui For Fashion Items In Japan

Image : Khara

Over the years, Evangelion has done all sorts of collaborations, but its latest, with fashion designer Anna Sui, is one of the more interesting.



The brand is releasing a handful of items for Japan, including t-shirts, bags, wallets, hand towels , and more—12 items in all. Anna Sui’s style really suits the look of Evangelion, don’t you think?

Image : Khara

Image : Khara

Image : Khara

Image : Khara

Image : Khara

Image : Khara

Image : Khara

Image : Khara

Image : Khara

Pre-orders start in Japan this week, and the items are scheduled for shipping next month. No word about an international release for any of these goods.

