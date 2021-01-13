Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Anime

Evangelion Is Teaming Up With Anna Sui For Fashion Items In Japan

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:evangelion
evangelionanimekotakueastjapan
Illustration for article titled iEvangelion/i Is Teaming Up With Anna Sui For Fashion Items In Japan
Image: Khara

Over the years, Evangelion has done all sorts of collaborations, but its latest, with fashion designer Anna Sui, is one of the more interesting.

The brand is releasing a handful of items for Japan, including t-shirts, bags, wallets, hand towels, and more—12 items in all. Anna Sui’s style really suits the look of Evangelion, don’t you think?

Illustration for article titled iEvangelion/i Is Teaming Up With Anna Sui For Fashion Items In Japan
Image: Khara
Illustration for article titled iEvangelion/i Is Teaming Up With Anna Sui For Fashion Items In Japan
Image: Khara
Illustration for article titled iEvangelion/i Is Teaming Up With Anna Sui For Fashion Items In Japan
Image: Khara
Illustration for article titled iEvangelion/i Is Teaming Up With Anna Sui For Fashion Items In Japan
Image: Khara
Illustration for article titled iEvangelion/i Is Teaming Up With Anna Sui For Fashion Items In Japan
Image: Khara
Illustration for article titled iEvangelion/i Is Teaming Up With Anna Sui For Fashion Items In Japan
Image: Khara
Illustration for article titled iEvangelion/i Is Teaming Up With Anna Sui For Fashion Items In Japan
Image: Khara
Illustration for article titled iEvangelion/i Is Teaming Up With Anna Sui For Fashion Items In Japan
Image: Khara
Illustration for article titled iEvangelion/i Is Teaming Up With Anna Sui For Fashion Items In Japan
Image: Khara
Pre-orders start in Japan this week, and the items are scheduled for shipping next month. No word about an international release for any of these goods. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

