This is Europa, a “stylized exploration adventure game.” It’s the creation of Helder Pinto, a senior environment artist at Blizzard.



It tells the story of “the last sentient droid, a millennia after singularity ran amok.”

There’s not much to it other than that teaser, but I thought it was so pretty—with such a strong “Studio Ghibli in motion” vibe—it was worth sharing.

You can follow Europa’s development here.