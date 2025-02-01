There's A Great New RPG On Game Pass And A Fantastic New Dungeon Crawler On Steam

As a massive dragon-like drake hurled fireballs at me, I fired arrows back while dodging the projectiles. And I did a good job. None of them got me! But they did hit the wooden scaffolding I was standing on. Seconds later, it was burning and collapsing. And I was very high up. So I hopped down to a part that wasn’t on fire, turned around, and used my magical powers to grab a piece of the burning scaffolding and launched it back at the monster, doing enough damage to kill it. I felt extremely cool in that moment. Then I ran across a piece of debris that had landed on the platform and my character’s physics got weird and I fell off the tower to the ground below, where I stood alive, but damaged. Just another day in Eternal Strands, a sometimes wonky, but ambitious and fun action adventure RPG. - Zack Zwiezen Read More