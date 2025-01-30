Livid Overwatch 2 Fans Are Asking For Refunds After Paid Skin Is Made Free A Day Later

On January 29, Blizzard announced it would be holding an Overwatch 2 Spotlight event next month to reveal “groundbreaking changes” to the hero shooter after about two months of Marvel Rivals eating its lunch. The announcement included confirmation that the support hero Lucio’s Cyber DJ legendary skin would be made available as a free Twitch drop next month as part of the event. That sounds all well and good, right? Well, the problem is the Cyber DJ skin was made available for purchase in the store a day before the announcement, and those who already paid up are less thrilled.

Ranking Overwatch 2 Season 10's Biggest Changes CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Ranking Overwatch 2 Season 10's Biggest Changes

Ranking Overwatch 2 Season 10's Biggest Changes CC Share Subtitles Off

English Ranking Overwatch 2 Season 10's Biggest Changes

As of this writing, the Cyber DJ skin seems to have been pulled from the store, at least temporarily. It was available on the store as part of a Cyber Fiend bundle alongside a Widowmaker skin that cost 2800 in-game currency, or roughly $28. In the day between the store updating and Blizzard announcing that the Lucio skin would be free if you watch certain Twitch streams next month, some players paid up to dress the healing DJ in a gas mask and red garb. Now that Blizzard has said it will be giving it out for free, fans are demanding a refund.

Advertisement

“I just impulse bought this skin last night, just to find out today that it’s going to be free,” jaz_perr wrote on Reddit. “I don’t want to quit Overwatch, but things like this are making me one step closer to uninstalling.”

Advertisement

“Honestly, I can’t actually believe it’s in the store and they’re saying they’re giving it away somewhere else,” Old_Rosie wrote. “That’s like next-level right hand not knowing what the left hand is doing.”

Advertisement

While the skin seems to have been pulled and the controversy short-lived, it’s probably not the good news Blizzard wants associated with its big comeback blowout next month. Fans are still asking for refunds on social media, but Blizzard has yet to acknowledge either the refund requests or the skin’s apparent removal from the store for the time being. Let’s hope whatever Overwatch 2 has to show on February 12 is better news than this.

Advertisement



