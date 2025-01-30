Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Commentary

Livid Overwatch 2 Fans Are Asking For Refunds After Paid Skin Is Made Free A Day Later

Some Lucio fans already paid for the skin less than a day before the announcement

overwatch
By
Kenneth Shepard
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Lucio wears the Cyber DJ skin.
Image: Blizzard Entertainment

On January 29, Blizzard announced it would be holding an Overwatch 2 Spotlight event next month to reveal “groundbreaking changes” to the hero shooter after about two months of Marvel Rivals eating its lunch. The announcement included confirmation that the support hero Lucio’s Cyber DJ legendary skin would be made available as a free Twitch drop next month as part of the event. That sounds all well and good, right? Well, the problem is the Cyber DJ skin was made available for purchase in the store a day before the announcement, and those who already paid up are less thrilled.

Suggested Reading

YouTube Turns Money Faucet Back On For Dr Disrespect Six Months After Twitch Ban Controversy
Citizen Sleeper 2: The Kotaku Review
You Can Now Search 1500+ Old Game Magazines Online Using This Free Tool
Ranking Overwatch 2 Season 10's Biggest Changes
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

YouTube Turns Money Faucet Back On For Dr Disrespect Six Months After Twitch Ban Controversy
Citizen Sleeper 2: The Kotaku Review
You Can Now Search 1500+ Old Game Magazines Online Using This Free Tool
Ranking Overwatch 2 Season 10's Biggest Changes
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

As of this writing, the Cyber DJ skin seems to have been pulled from the store, at least temporarily. It was available on the store as part of a Cyber Fiend bundle alongside a Widowmaker skin that cost 2800 in-game currency, or roughly $28. In the day between the store updating and Blizzard announcing that the Lucio skin would be free if you watch certain Twitch streams next month, some players paid up to dress the healing DJ in a gas mask and red garb. Now that Blizzard has said it will be giving it out for free, fans are demanding a refund.

Advertisement

Related Content

You Can Try Overwatch 2’s New Hero For A Limited Time This Week
Overwatch 2 Is In Its K-Pop Era With New Collab Event

Related Content

You Can Try Overwatch 2’s New Hero For A Limited Time This Week
Overwatch 2 Is In Its K-Pop Era With New Collab Event

“I just impulse bought this skin last night, just to find out today that it’s going to be free,” jaz_perr wrote on Reddit. “I don’t want to quit Overwatch, but things like this are making me one step closer to uninstalling.”

Advertisement

“Honestly, I can’t actually believe it’s in the store and they’re saying they’re giving it away somewhere else,” Old_Rosie wrote. “That’s like next-level right hand not knowing what the left hand is doing.”

Advertisement

While the skin seems to have been pulled and the controversy short-lived, it’s probably not the good news Blizzard wants associated with its big comeback blowout next month. Fans are still asking for refunds on social media, but Blizzard has yet to acknowledge either the refund requests or the skin’s apparent removal from the store for the time being. Let’s hope whatever Overwatch 2 has to show on February 12 is better news than this.

Advertisement

 