Esports team Rise Nation has released Fortnite players XXiF and Ronaldotv from its roster following World Cup cheating allegations, the team tweeted last night. XxiF was accused of teaming, and Epic later removed him from the World Cup rankings. According to Dexerto, Ronaldo has been accused of teaming with the players who allegedly helped XXiF cheat.
