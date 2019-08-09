This weekend’s planned airing of the EXP Apex Legends Invitational at X Games tournament on ESPN2 has been postponed by the network, “out of respect for the victims and all those impacted in the immediate aftermath of the shootings.”

The broadcast is meant to show highlights from the Apex Legends tournament that was held at X Games in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on August 2. Originally scheduled to air on ESPN2 this weekend, the show has been postponed for two months.

While ESPN has not made an official statement, a source with knowledge of the network’s plans has told Kotaku that the broadcast will now air on ESPN2 on Sunday, October 6 at 5 p.m. ET; Tuesday, October 15 at 11 p.m. ET; and Sunday, October 27 at 4 p.m. ET.

The news comes following a similar move by retailer Walmart, which has pulled in-store advertising and displays for games that contain “violent themes or aggressive behavior” following this weekend’s shooting near a store in El Paso, Texas. The stores will still sell guns.