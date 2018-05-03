In Japanese, the island of Erromango is “Eromangatou” (エロマンガ島), or “Eromanga Island.” The words “ero” (エロ) and “manga” (マンガ) are clearly visible, while the kanji 島 (shima or tou) means “island”. This is why one man, it seems, decided to visit and bring ero-manga themed comics to show the locals.
Namely, as Hachima reports, copies of Eromanga Sensei. Twitter user Kelog21 brought several copies to share.
Advertisement
And left some copies on Erromango.
Advertisement
As well as banners for the guest house.
Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.