In Japanese, the island of Erromango is “Eromangatou” (エロマンガ島), or “Eromanga Island.” The words “ero” (エロ) and “manga” (マンガ) are clearly visible, while the kanji 島 (shima or tou) means “island”. This is why one man, it seems, decided to visit and bring ero-manga themed comics to show the locals.



Namely, as Hachima reports, copies of Eromanga Sensei. Twitter user Kelog21 brought several copies to share.

Advertisement

And left some copies on Erromango.

Advertisement

As well as banners for the guest house.