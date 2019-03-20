Screenshot: Sony

Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human are all coming to the PC, all exclusively to Epic’s store, Epic said today at Game Developers Conference. Other games whose PC versions will come to Epic’s store exclusively include Control, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, and Afterparty.

All three Quantic Dream games were previously published by Sony and were exclusive to PlayStation platforms. Epic did not say in its “State Of Unreal” keynote on Wednesday morning when the games would be released.

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey from Panache Digital, published by 2K Games’ indie label Private Division, will also be coming exclusively to the Epic Games Store. So will Control, the new game from Alan Wake developer Remedy. Epic also announced 10 other games that will be released exclusively on its store:

Afterparty (Night School Studios)

The Cycle (Yager)



Dauntless (Phoenix Labs)

Industries of Titan (Brace Yourself Games)

Journey to the Savage Planet (Typhoon Studios and 505 Games)

Kine (Chump Squad)

Phoenix Point (Snapshot Games)

The Sinking City (Frogwares and Bigben)

Spellbreak (Proletariat Inc)

Solar Ash (Heart Machine and Annapurna Interactive)

Epic has been on something of an exclusive-grabbing spree since the launch of its store in December, locking up the PC versions of games like Metro: Exodus, Ashen, and Hades. Clearly, it’s not done yet. Soon, PC players will be able to press X to Jason, but not on Steam.