Epic Games will be launching Fortnite’s free-to-play Save the World release later than expected, Epic announced today. Originally launched in paid early access July 2017, Save the World was slated for a full release sometime this year. Fans will have to wait until 2019.
Epic Games will be launching Fortnite’s free-to-play Save the World release later than expected, Epic announced today. Originally launched in paid early access July 2017, Save the World was slated for a full release sometime this year. Fans will have to wait until 2019.