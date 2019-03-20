Epic Games is livesteaming from the Game Developer’s Conference at 12:30pm Eastern. Riley MacLeodToday 12:25pmFiled to: epic gamesFiled to: epic gamesepic gamesgdcgdc 2019kotakucoremetapostSaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkEpic Games is livesteaming from the Game Developer’s Conference at 12:30pm Eastern. Watch the presentation on YouTube above, or on Twitch.Share This StoryAbout the authorRiley MacLeodRiley MacLeodEditor-at-largeEmailTwitterPosts