If you like airplanes, then this is the hotel for you. The Haneda Excel Hotel Tokyu, which is connected to Terminal 2 of Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, will offer a room outfitted with a full-sized flight simulator. Fittingly, it’s called the “Superior Cockpit Room.”



The cockpit is based on a Boeing 737-800.

The hotel offers a couple of different plans. For example, you can book an afternoon ninety-minute block with an instructor for 30,000 yen ($275) and experience flying from Haneda to Osaka International Airport.



The double room is also available for the night at 25,300 yen ($232), sans instructor.

At the Haneda Excel Hotel Tokyu, you can apparently see the runway from the rooms, so even if you don’t book the flight sim, you can still enjoy plane spotting.

