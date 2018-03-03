Slated for a release sometime in 2018, Sky Haven is an airport simulation game being developed by Real Welders.



What a relaxing experience.

I’ve watched this video of a little simulated airport something like five times now, and it has made me absolutely crave the ability to plan and build my own airport. Like most people, I do not enjoy airports as they currently are, and I’m hoping that Sky Haven will give me the ability to do that. Worst case, it’ll let me make own my relaxing videos like this one, which is still very good.