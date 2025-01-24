One Of The Best 4X Strategy Games In Recent Memory Is Finally Getting A Sequel Over 10 Years Later

It feels like not enough people are talking about Endless Legend 2. The sequel to the excellent 4X strategy game from 2014 was quietly revealed on Thursday with a new trailer, Steam page, and rapidly approaching Early Access debut. As a fan of all things Endless, I can’t wait.

There are all different flavors of Civilization, and the one presented by the Amplitude Studios’ original Endless Legend included a fantasy setting built on lush art and evocative lore and gameplay that emphasized faction idiosyncrasies, micromanagement, and an almost RPG-like quest system woven into the fabric of the usual 4X formula. It’s less spreadsheet upkeep and more vibes-based growth and exploration.

Endless Legend 2 seems like it will stick to that winning recipe. Its announcement yesterday teased an ocean planet with constantly shifting seasons and topography, as receding water exposed new secrets. The emphasis on 4X strategy through the prism of a hero’s journey also returns, with asymmetric gameplay reflected across four unique factions.

Amplitude Studios kicked off its Endless franchise with Endless Space in 2012, followed by Endless Legend and Dungeon of the Endless (a tower defense rogulite action-RPG) two years later that traded the expanse of the cosmos for single planets. Endless Space 2 arrived in 2017 and it was good but not quite great. Humankind came out in 2021 and didn’t turn out to be the Civ killer some had hoped for. Then Amplitude released a 3D remake of Endless Dungeon in 2023 that played well and had some cool ideas, but didn’t necessarily capture the magic of the original (with which I was obsessed).

All of which is to say that Endless Legend 2 feels like Amplitude finally making the game long-time fans have been waiting for all these years. We’ll see if it can not just deliver the magic of the first game but take it someplace that feels fundamentally new. The game is set to come to Steam’s Early Access in “early” 2025, but in the meantime hardcore fans can apply to become part of Amplitude’s internal “Insiders Program” starting January 30 to help shape the future of the game. Newcomers can also check out the original game for Just $7.50 right now. It’s on sale through January 30.

