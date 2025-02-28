Elon Musk Installed A Gaming PC At His DOGE Office

Around the same time Elon Musk privately admitted to cheating at games like Diablo 4 and Path of Exiles 2, he was apparently installing a gaming PC at his new office job running The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), because nothing says efficient and productive like using a power hog rig to blow up demons at work.



The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: August 2023 Edition CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: August 2023 Edition

The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: August 2023 Edition CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: August 2023 Edition

The New York Times reports that Musk had originally planned to work out of the West Wing after being tapped by the Trump administration to be one of its special government employees, but found his office space there too cramped and inauspicious, allegedly referring to it as a “hove.” So he moved across the street to the Secretary of War Suite in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building instead. That’s where he set up his Diablo 4 battles station.

Advertisement

“He installed a gaming computer with a giant, curved screen and blinking LED lights, and decorated his desk with a DOGE sign and a MAGA hat,” reports The New York Times. “He also had a DOGE T-shirt emblazoned with a quote from one of his favorite movies, ‘Office Space’: ‘What would you say you do here?’”

Advertisement

The paper shared a photo of the setup but it’s hard to make out exactly what it consists of. You can make out a glass display case on one side and some sort of high-end graphics card inside. Maybe one of the Nvidia GTX 4000 series? Otherwise the keyboard is wired and the mouse looks like it’s a Razer model. Possibly a Razer Basilisk. Or it could just be your run of the mill black Logitech mouse. It’s sitting on the bare, lacquered table instead of a pad.

Advertisement

Despite being the richest man in the world, Musk’s past gaming setups have looked less like the luxurious ones people gawk at on Reddit and more like a recently divorced dad who still hasn’t gotten around to buying new furniture. Aftermath investigated Musk’s gaming setup back in January and found it confounding, inspiring questions like why does he sit so damn close to the giant curved monitor?

It’s unclear how much gaming Musk is still getting in these days anyway. Cutting government waste, fraud, and abuse has to be hard work. If only there were account boosting services for it.

Advertisement

.