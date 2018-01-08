GIF [GIF: わっきー]

Back in 2012, an elderly couple appeared on Japanese TV, showing off their DDR skills. It’s 2018, and the two are still tearing up their local arcade.



Mr. and Mrs. Akiyama began playing Dance Dance Revolution twice a week around the year 2000 to stay in shape. Now in their mid-to-late 70s, the two continue to play.

An inspiration to us all!