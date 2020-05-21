Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Elder Scrolls Player Casually Spends 600 Years In Prison

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:the elder scrolls
the elder scrollsThe Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivionpckotaku coreoblivion
1
Illustration for article titled iElder Scrolls/i Player Casually Spends 600 Years In Prison

If you ever get locked up in an Elder Scrolls game, you probably want to get out of there as quickly as possible. But like, sometimes, you don’t have to. You can just stay there. Forever.

Advertisement

Like longtime superfans The Unofficial Elder Scrolls Pages here:

Advertisement

To put it in more digestible numbers, 225001 days in prison equals 616 years.

In addition to most of his skills disappearing, it also means this chap has sat in his cell while the Oblivion gates are closed and Mehrunes Dagon defeated. But he’s also been chilling while everything from Skyrim, set 200 years after Oblivion, takes place as well.

It’s not the worst plan. It’s dangerous outside!

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Mario Kart Games, Worst To Best

Doom Eternal Losing Controversial Anti-Cheat Software In Next Update

PSA: Civilization VI Is Free On The Epic Games Store Right Now

These Button-Less Controllers Are An Affront To God