Elder Scrolls Player Casually Spends 600 Years In Prison

If you ever get locked up in an Elder Scrolls game, you probably want to get out of there as quickly as possible. But like, sometimes, you don’t have to. You can just stay there. Forever.



To put it in more digestible numbers, 225001 days in prison equals 616 years.

In addition to most of his skills disappearing, it also means this chap has sat in his cell while the Oblivion gates are closed and Mehrunes Dagon defeated. But he’s also been chilling while everything from Skyrim, set 200 years after Oblivion, takes place as well.

It’s not the worst plan. It’s dangerous outside!