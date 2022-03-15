If you’re playing Soulsborne bingo and desperately trying to cover that hard-to-fill “Elden Ring player defeats boss using a literal banana” space, well, I’ve got some good news for you.

YouTuber Super Louis 64, always up for weird gaming challenges, uploaded a video in which he not only successfully modded a bunch of bananas into a functioning PlayStation 5 controller, but used said banana controller to slay the massive Flying Dragon Agheel.

Louis created his fruit-based controller via an electronic invention kit known as a Makey Makey. The Makey Makey can mimic the functions of a keyboard or a controller, and lets you attach conductive objects that can close each circuit. And you know what’s conductive? Fruit. Thanks to Makey Makey, Lo uis was able to repurpose 11 bananas into Elden Ring buttons, chief among them being the appropriately titled “horse banana,” “heal banana,” and the “attack banana.”

The tarnished folks updating the Elden Ring wiki might need to update Agheel’s page to read that he’s highly susceptible to banana parries, because the gangly dragon made a shocking display of cowardice retreating into Limgrave’s lake during its fight with Lo uis. The beleaguered lizard even had to rely on a hot tag from a nearby giant crab to keep Lo uis at bay. Shameful. Unfortunately for Agheel, no one can escape a properly honed attack banana. RIP ‘n rest Agheel, you were a real one.

This isn’t the first time Louis has repurposed the elongated berry as a controller. In the past, Louis has utilized early iterations of his banana controller to complete Dark Souls 3 during a St. Jude’s charity event and to killjoy Spartans in Halo Reach’s multiplayer. As Louis capably demonstrates, the banana is a versatile fruit that can be used for both good and evil. Of course, I’m biased because bananas deal me actual physical damage on account of my allergy to the dastardly fruit. It was really brave of me to write this up.

Louis doesn’t call himself the “Controller Bender” for nothing, because he’s also invented other, even wackier controller mods that don’t involve that yellow devil fruit. Chief among his past feats are using a Ring Fit Adventure controller to play Dark Souls 3, modding a Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Disk as a controller, and dabbing on a Final Fantasy XIV boss using an Xbox 360 Kinect camera.

If you’re in the market for more banana-based gameplay and happen to like long boi YouTube videos, be sure to check out Louis’ second channel, where he posted a two-hour long video of his banana escapades.

