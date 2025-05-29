Every Status Effect In Elden Ring Nightreign, And How To Cure It

Elden Ring Nighreign is a challenging game that’ll keep you and your friends on your toes during every tense run across its dangerous map. But in addition to punishing enemies and deadly traps, you’ll also need to be aware of status effects, which can do quite a lot to disrupt your progress. Below, we’ll give you a rundown of each status effect and how you can heal it, so that you can prepare for what lies ahead.

All status effects in Elden Ring: Nightreign and how to cure them

There are seven status effects you’ll need to keep an eye out for in Elden Ring Nightreign. But luckily, there are ways to reduce your buildup of the effects or cure them if you’re already affected.

Poison : When affected by Poison, your character takes constant moderate damage. Use Neutralizing Boluses to alleviate the buildup of this status effect .

: When affected by Poison, your character takes constant moderate damage. . Scarlet Rot : When affected by Scarlet Rot, your character takes constant heavy damage. Use Preserving Boluses to alleviate the buildup of this status effect .

: When affected by Scarlet Rot, your character takes constant heavy damage. . Blood Loss : When affected by Blood Loss (frequently called Bleed), your character receives a chunk of damage proportional to your total HP. Use Stanching Boluses to alleviate the buildup of this status effect .

: When affected by Blood Loss (frequently called Bleed), your character receives a chunk of damage proportional to your total HP. . Frostbite : When affected by Frostbite, your character takes increased damage for a period. Use Thawfrost Boluses to alleviate the buildup of this status effect .

: When affected by Frostbite, your character takes increased damage for a period. . Sleep : When affected by Sleep, your character does exactly as you’d expect and falls asleep, rendering you defenseless for a bit. Use Stimulating Boluses to alleviate the buildup of this status effect .

: When affected by Sleep, your character does exactly as you’d expect and falls asleep, rendering you defenseless for a bit. . Madness : When affected by Madness, your character takes significant damage to both HP and FP. Use Clarifying Boluses to alleviate the buildup of this status effect .

: When affected by Madness, your character takes significant damage to both HP and FP. . Death Blight: When affected by Death Blight, your character will immediately die. Shit. Use Rejuvenating Boluses to alleviate the buildup of this status effect.

Try not to get caught without the necessary items needed to keep yourself healthy out there. But hey, even if you die, you can always jump right back in for another run, so it’s not that big of a deal.



If you think you can stomach all these status effects, check out Elden Ring Nightreign now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.