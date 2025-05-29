Elden Ring Nightreign Requires Your Friends To Be On The Same Platform

Few people would’ve expected 2022's mega-hit Elden Ring to get a multiplayer roguelike spin-off, but we live in strange times here in 2025. Elden Ring: Nightreign bucks developer FromSoftware’s trend of making traditional single-player Soulslike titles in favor of a system that asks three players to tackle dangers together.

Since the focus is on team strategy this time around, it’s fair to want to group up with your friends. So, you may be wondering if Elden Ring: Nightreign supports crossplay. Let’s get that answered for you.

Does Elden Ring: Nightreign have crossplay support?

Let’s rip the band-aid off: There is no crossplay support in Elden Ring: Nightreign. This means that you can only play the game online with other players on your platform. As an example, if you buy the game on PC, you’ll only be able to play with other PC players. Yeah, it’s a bummer.

There’s one sliver of good news, though. The game does provide crossplay support across generations of the same platform, meaning PS4 and PS5 players are able to link up, as well as those on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. So, if you have a pal who hasn’t upgraded to the most recent hardware yet, you don’t have to worry about missing an opportunity to tackle the game together. We’ve got to take our wins where we can get them, right?

Does Elden Ring: Nightreign have cross-progression?

In another unfortunate turn, Elden Ring: Nightreign doesn’t support cross-progression. This means you won’t be able to pick up your progress on a different platform. Cross-save functionality would’ve been a fantastic addition for players who enjoy bouncing around to different hardware based on their situation, but them’s the breaks.

Without cross-save availability, you should take some time and really consider which platform is the best option for you based on where your friends play and whether or not you think you’ll team up. But since the game can be largely tackled solo if you absolutely want to, you can also opt to just grab it on whichever platform you prefer the most, then kick back and go the lone wolf route. You do you.



Elden Ring: Nightreign is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.