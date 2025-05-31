Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Try This Out

Yes, You Can Change Outfits In Nightreign, But Not At First

Your first goal is to level up, then you're a bit freer to focus on what fits you choose to take into battle

Elden Ring
By
Billy Givens
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A character looks in a mirror.
Screenshot: FromSoftware / Billy Givens / Kotaku

The original Elden Ring allowed you to create a character and deck them out in any number of unique pieces of armor to truly show off your fashion skills. However, multiplayer spin-off Nightreign features fixed character classes and progress that resets after every run, so you won’t be finding any sick armor to wear in this one. Instead, you’ll need to purchase and change full outfits for each character if you want to look different.

How to change outfits in Elden Ring: Nightreign

To change your outfit in Elden Ring Nightreign, you’ll first need to complete two full expeditions. This could take quite a few hours, depending on your skill level, luck, and access to a decent group. This is a brutally challenging game, after all, so nothing comes quickly. Give it time.

After completing two full expeditions of your choosing, you’ll unlock the “Change Garb” feature in your menu, which you can select to instantly access the outfit-changing menu. However, you can also manually access a mirror on the east side of the Roundtable Hold to access the same menu—though that generally sounds like a bit of unnecessary work.

A player chooses an option to change their outfit in the menu.
Screenshot: FromSoftware / Billy Givens / Kotaku
When you first unlock the ability to change garbs, you’ll find that you only have access to a total of three outfits per character. You’ll have the default skin automatically, of course, and you can purchase two additional skins, Dawn and Darkness, for each character using Murk (currency).

If you don’t like either of the extra outfits available in the beginning, don’t worry about it. You can purchase additional outfits much later in the game, so keep at it. It’s an ultra-hard game, but practice makes perfect.

Elden Ring Nightreign is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.