The Ultimate Elden Ring Cut Content Documentary

Heck, you would have interacted with the entirety of the opening sequences much differently overall, both mechanically (there are sections where you’re harassed with summons) and lore-wise (you learn more about Malenia, Radahn, and Godrick through Giulbert.) Perhaps the Redeemers were intended as a joinable covenant faction, an idea which only barely survived into the full release.

It apparently took a year to restore all this cut content into what you see in the video above, though Sekiro Dubi tells Kotaku that the datamining community has known about the character for a while now. It’s one thing to see evidence of a character or their dialogue, Sekiro suggested, but it’s another thing to research all the maps and “which exact locations that NPC appeared, how it behaved, when and where it said dialogue X, and so on.”

It was an iterative process, and it came together after larger discoveries started forming a breadcrumb trail of information. New code, map, and character discoveries like the ones mentioned earlier in this post changed the context of older bits of code, map, and character discoveries.

Why put the effort? Why not?” Sekiro Dubi said of the year put into the quest recreation.It’s my hobby, and I like to try to build the development history of Elden Ring, trying to understand how they were making design decisions, moving NPCs around, improving/changing translations. It’s an interesting process that shines light into how Elden Ring was made.”