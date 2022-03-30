FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki’s love for the late Kentaro Miura’s manga and anime series Berserk is the worst kept secret in the gaming industry. While he avoids explicitly discussing the connections between his games and Berserk, it’s clear that every Miyazaki-helmed project since 2009’s Demon’s Souls has been influenced in one way or another by the dark fantasy epic Miura wrote for over 30 years until his death in 2021.



This tendency to reference Berserk naturally extends to Elden Ring, the Souls successor released last month. Even before the game launched, fans eagerly scoured every piece of promotional material to point out how this armor looked like something in Berserk or that enemy’s design appeared to be drawn from Miura’s work. And having spent nearly 100 hours with the game over the past few weeks, I couldn’t help but notice these similarities as well.

Spoilers follow for both Elden Ring and Berserk, but really, what are you even doing here if you’re trying to avoid them?

Additional reporting by Isaiah Colbert