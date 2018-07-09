For an upcoming Shonen Weekly Jump, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda drew Luffy with his arm around Dragon Ball’s Goku.



According to website Japaaan, the issue will go on sale July 14 in Japan and features a chat with Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama and Slam Dunk creator Takehiko Inoue.

Oda, who is a massive Toriyama fan, also did another Goku drawing (below), congratulating Weekly Jump’s anniversary for its 50th anniversary.

For more, check out Weekly Jump’s official site in Japanese and in English.