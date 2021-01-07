Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Manga

Eiichiro Oda On Reaching 1,000 Chapters In One Piece

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled Eiichiro Oda On Reaching 1,000 Chapters In iOne Piece/i
Image: © Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha
Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond.
Back in July 1997, Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump. Now, twenty years later, it has become the biggest-selling manga series ever.

Last summer, it was announced that One Piece was entering its final arc, which should take four or five years to wrap up, and this month, the manga reached its 1,000 chapter. That’s incredible.

Below is Oda’s latest letter to readers, marking the milestone.

Illustration for article titled Eiichiro Oda On Reaching 1,000 Chapters In iOne Piece/i
Image: © Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha
The manga’s publisher Shueisha is also planning to release One Piece’s volume one to 71 free of charge through Shonen Jump + and the Zebrack app. It’s also asking readers to vote for their favorite One Piece character. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Mount_Prion
Mount_Prion

God I love Eiichiro Oda. That is all.