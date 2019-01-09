Eastshade, an open-world RPG where you’re a painter, will be out on PC on February 13.Luke PlunkettToday 6:11pmFiled to: indieFiled to: indieindieeastshadepckotaku core31EditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkEastshade, an open-world RPG where you’re a painter, will be out on PC on February 13.Share This StoryAbout the authorLuke PlunkettLuke PlunkettLuke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.EmailTwitterPosts