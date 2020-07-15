Early adopters might not have to line up for the PlayStation 5 like they did for the PlayStation 4. Reports in Nikkei and Bloomberg, both citing anonymous sources, say that Sony plans to increase production of the upcoming console from around 5 or 6 million to roughly 10 million units.
