Earlier today, Nintendo announced it will be releasing information on upcoming DLC for Pokémon Sword/Shield. In November of last year, Nintendo released the Isle of Armor DLC as a part of it’s Expansion Pass, containing new gym trainers, updates to gameplay, and a new Pokémon, Kubfu. This announcement could possibly cover the second portion of the Expansion Pass: The Crown Tundra.
Catch the announcement tomorrow on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.
DISCUSSION
Ooh, excited for this! We’ll certainly get the release date for Crown Tundra, but I’m also hoping to see some of the stuff that was sort of datamined when IoA was released!