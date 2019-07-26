Image: Bethesda (Doom )

Earlier this morning listings for the original Doom, Doom II, and Doom III briefly appeared on the Nintendo eShop, suggesting the trilogy is set to come to Switch, potentially as early today.

Spotted by Nintendo Life, the listings for the iconic first-person shooters appeared on the Nintendo UK Switch website. While none of the games had an option to buy them, they each had prices and full descriptions.

The original Doom and Doom II were both listed for £4 (approximately $5) and included four-player deathmatch and co-op. The first Doom was also listed as coming with the Episode IV: Thy Flesh Consumed expansion, including nine extra levels, while the listing for Doom II said it would come with Master Levels add-on. Doom III was listed for £8 (approximately $10) for the base game and the Resurrection of Evil and The Lost Missions expansion packs.

This news also marks the first time Doom III will have ever been ported to a Nintendo console. Hackers had previously been working to bring every Doom to the Switch themselves, but it appears like Bethesda, which owns the Doom franchise, is saving them the trouble.

While the listings have been taken down, it seems likely they simply went up early and will be officially announced during the Doom Eternal keynote at this year’s QuakeCon scheduled for noon ET today.

[Update - 12:07 p.m.]: The three games are currently live on the PlayStation Store as well.

[Update - 12:29 p.m.]: Bethesda officially announced the ports during the QuakeCon Keynote, and in addition to Switch and PS4, the games will also be coming to Xbox One and smartphones.