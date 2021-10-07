Since 1993, EA and FIFA have been synonymous. With its FIFA games, EA has created a beloved franchise with the official Fédération Internationale de Football Association branding. That could change.



In a recent press release, EA trumpeted its “recording-breaking FIFA 22 launch,” with over nine million players joining since the game’s October 1 launch. Most of it is run-of-the-mill, boring stuff. But near the bottom, there’s this nugget:

As we look ahead, we’re also exploring the idea of renaming our global EA SPORTS football games. This means we’re reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all our other official partnerships and licenses across the football world.

Woah. Yep, that’s right, EA is thinking of renaming its soccer games and is currently reexamining the deal it has with FIFA. According to EA, this would be independent of its other licensing deals.

In the same press release, EA mentions that is has over 300 individual licensed partners, which entails over 17,000 athletes in over 700 teams in over thirty leagues worldwide in one hundred stadiums. Making games is expensive enough—not just add all these licensing fees. Plus, on top of that, add the FIFA branding, which probably isn’t cheap!

If the FIFA naming rights agreement was changed, then it seems inevitable that the name would be dropped. While the games would essentially be what players enjoy and expect, the official FIFA sheen and varnish would be gone.



EA has been making the official soccer game of FIFA, with the association logo being akin to the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval for soccer fans. But FIFA is a brand. A powerful brand. FIFA is one of the most popular games on Earth! But as Konami already showed, changing your soccer game’s name—albeit to a dumb one—can be very risky.





