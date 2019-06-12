Konami’s Pro Evolution Soccer (or just PES) is one of the longest-running and most successful sports games on the planet, so sure, change its name to eFootball PES, what harm could it do.



I am serious, this year’s version of the game will be called eFootball PES 2020, as a nod to the game’s supposed increase in focus on esports, the one area (aside from licensing) that Konami has absolutely zero chance of competing against EA’s rival FIFA series.

Love to see marketing slogans creep into actual game titles. It’s so very fitting for a sports game, the digital equivalent of advertisers cramming their brands in front of (or even replacing) stadium names.

We can only hope that EA responds by calling the next Battlefield game Lootbox Battlefield VI.